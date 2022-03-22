Pacific FC is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot to work the 2022 season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Pacific FC is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot to work the 2022 season. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

A star is born? Pacific FC conducting interviews for new Stewie the Starfish

Oversized purple starfish shoes need filling immediately, says Langford-based soccer club

Pacific FC is searching for an energetic individual over the age of 18 with strong non-verbal skills to don a giant purple costume immediately.

The Vancouver Island soccer club is on the hunt for a new Stewie the Starfish mascot for its 2022 season.

The successful candidate will be a motivated, enthusiastic performer available for home games and travel throughout the Island, according to the club. They should, of course, also love interacting with the community.

Starfish can be all shapes and sizes, the club said, but the ideal candidate is between 5’8” and 6’1”. And, while real starfish have no brain or blood, the chosen candidate will require both. They’ll also have to be at least 18 years old and able to work legally in Canada.

“Strong non-verbal skills, such as high-fives and dance moves, are encouraged,” the club said in its news release.

Stewie’s identity will be kept confidential. Those interested in filling those plush, purple shoes can find more information under “job postings” on the Pacific FC site – pacificfc.canpl.ca.

READ ALSO: UVic soccer star drafted by Pacific FC

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaPacific FCsoccerWest Shore

Previous story
B.C. chefs use Vancouver Island feast to prep to take on the for Culinary World Cup
Next story
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
LETTER: Let’s all hope for peace in Ukraine

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney called the agreement “a meaningful win for the lives of Canadians.” Photo courtesy Youtube.
Confidence and Supply agreement ‘meaningful win’ for Canadians — MP Blaney

People in Nelson, B.C., protest COVID-19 mandates in January 2022. Photo: Tyler Harper
B.C. issued 2,335 COVID-19 tickets over 14 months, but not all ended in paid fines

Members of the Port Alice Health Forum and Fire Department with packages containing the chest compression machine. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department receives chest compression machine