Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

While U.S. President Donald Trump continues to fire angry words at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over trade and tariffs, other Americans are using the hashtag #ThankCanada to support their neighbours.

It gained popularity Monday on social media, with users showing their appreciation for Canada’s arts, food and general kindness.

#ThanksCanada for welcoming 50,000 Americans who wished to avoid the Vietnam draft and for being a true beacon of freedom for refugees from across the globe. Thanks for Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, BTO, hockey, James Naismith and the inspiration of Tommy Douglas. #ThankCanada — The Quiet Dude (@RicksterWho) June 10, 2018

There’s a new campaign for Americans to #ThankCanada for all they do. While a complete list would be *exhaustive*, I can think of a few… NORAD, NATO, WWI, WWII, 9/11 – you know, thinks like that. Also, I’m a big fan of @VancityReynolds. So thanks Canada! 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 — Lauren C. Simpson (@Laureilie) June 11, 2018

Canadian businesses are digesting the industry ramifications of the cross-border tariff war that erupted last week, with Trump announcing that the U.S. will slap tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, and Trudeau firing back with $16.6-billion worth of “dollar-for-dollar” countermeasures on goods ranging from playing cards to yogurt.

The 10-per-cent tariffs or similar measures on selected U.S. imports are set to take effect July 1 after an industry consultation period. Part of the 10-per-cent levy at the wholesale level may eventually be passed on to Canadian consumers in the retail price, if the tariff war persists.

But the hashtag has been filled with anecdotes and praise focused less on objects imported into the U.S. and instead on Canada’s work to house refugees, Hockey Night in Canada and maple syrup.

#ThankCanada for their continuing kindness and willingness to accept refugees, assisting stranded passengers on 9/11, being our slides friend and ally, and putting up with our current president until he is impeached or resigns in disgrace. And most importantly for @JustinTrudeau — Jennifer Whitley (@jdub0310) June 11, 2018

#ThankCanada We honeymooned in Banff & Lake Louise; camped in Nova Scotia & PEI; & I’ve spent time with our daughters in Stratford, several times. Each time, I’ve remarked on the kindness & friendliness we found. Merci, nos bons voisins. Thank you, our good neighbors. — Lynne Foster Shifriss (@MamaBear18) June 10, 2018

The Tragically Hip

Acadie

Hockey Night in Canada

Your TV stations which enabled me to watch Simpsons reruns 4x a night OTA

Nova Scotia

Polka Dot Door

Virtue & Moir

9/11 hospitality

Gordon Lightfoot

Mr. Dressup

Anne of Green Gables

My great-grandfather

#ThankCanada — Kathleen (@bflosenrab) June 10, 2018

I #ThankCanada for its impressive, and occasionally irrational, loyalty. Only a truly committed nation would keep making (and buying) milk in bags. — Jen Barrett (@JenBarrett3) June 11, 2018

