Girl Guide leaders Linda Jack, back left, Cassandra Jack and Sarah Pachkowsky and the Cedar Sparks unit delivers 20 cases of cookies to Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank on Monday night.

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Someone in Nanaimo bought a Girl Guide troop’s entire stock of cookies simply to donate them to charity.

The Cedar Sparks – the youngest level of Girl Guides – recently sold 240 boxes of mint cookies for $1,200 to a person who wished to remain anonymous.

Sarah Pachkowsky, a Sparks leader, was at a coffee shop selling cookies to someone she knew who mentioned they might know someone else who would be interested. That person decided on the spot to buy the unit’s 20 remaining cases of cookies.

Pachkowsky has been a Girl Guide leader for seven years and has never made a sale of that magnitude.

“We’ve had businesses that will take on a case or two and sell them within their business, but I don’t think our district, which serves Cedar, Harewood and Chase River, has ever seen anything like this before, because when I notified the board, they were taken aback and overwhelmed,” she said.

The anonymous buyer didn’t want any of the cookes.

“They said they prefer the vanilla cookies, which come out in spring,” Pachkowsky said. “So, hoping [to sell] more cases come spring.”

The buyer also didn’t indicate a charity to support, so the troop chose Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank. The Cedar Sparks visited the Fry Street warehouse Monday night to drop off the donation and take a tour. Pachkowsky suggested it was a win-win-win in that the money helps the Cedar Sparks unit and the Girl Guides district, the cookies go to people who will eat them, and the girls get community service badges for learning about a charitable organization and helping deliver the donation.

Pachkowsky said she wanted to share the story to express thanks and show the community that good deeds don’t go unnoticed.

The Girl Guides’ fall cookie drive is now winding down, but the spring cookie drive is just a few months away, Pachkowsky noted.

“People can preorder through units if they really want cookies, maybe, you know, 20 cases or so,” she said.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo event brings together more than 1,000 Girl Guides


