(Pxhere)

(Pxhere)

As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

Whether it was being separated from family and friends or the general ennui of spending a holiday season during a pandemic, Canadians racked up some hefty bills this holiday season.

According to a poll conducted by RBC, Canadians spent more money holiday shopping this year than they did any year in the past decade.

The poll found that the average Canadian spent $735 this holiday season, up from $709 in 2019.

Pollsters found that another record set was how many shoppers went over budget, with 25 per cent spending an average of $588 more than they planned. The $588 figure represents a 28 per cent increase from the average amount shoppers overspent last year.

The biggest holiday spending categories were gift cards at $121, electronics at $104 and giving experiences to their families and friends at $91.

However, British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers; only 18 per cent of them overspent, while the biggest over-spenders were in Ontario at 27 per cent.

Pollsters found that 67 per cent of those who spent more than they expected to have yet to pay off those holiday bills. Only about 25 per cent have immediate plans to cut back on expenses such as entertainment and daily living expenses, while 18 per cent plan to carry credit card debt for at least two months.

And while 20 per cent of people surveyed said they planned to set aside savings for the next holiday season, half said they “have no idea” how much they might be able to save.

“We know Canadians have the best of intentions about saving and that it can be difficult to set a budget and stick to it. In these uncertain times, we’re also seeing that, while some are able to save more than they thought because they are spending less, others are struggling to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic,” said Niranjan Vivekanandan, vice-president of term investments and savings at RBC.

READ MORE: Canadians said they’d drop average holiday shopping to $200 each as pandemic takes hit on budget

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHolidaysShopping and Classifieds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s weather-predicting groundhogs call for early spring
Next story
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

Just Posted

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

NI Gazette
EDITORIAL: More recreation is always a good thing

Hiring a rec director is a fantastic step forward for Port Hardy.

North Island Gazette file photo of municipal hall sign.
Muted response to vacation rental public hearing

Only two residents submitted comment for council’s consideration

Stacked timber near Cluxewe beside Hwy 19. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Forestry audit finds nothing wrong in the North Island and Central Coast operations

Forest Practices Board reviewed one year of activity in the 550,000 cubic meter region

North Island Lanes in Port Hardy hosted the 32nd annual Vancouver Island 5 Pin Championships back in March of 2018. (North Island Gazette file photo)
North Island Lanes bowling alley reopens for business

COVID-19 has caused some issues for North Island Lanes, but the bowling alley has reopened.

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

The Vancouver Island Connector along with the Tofino Bus will not be resuming service this month and will remain suspended until further notice. Black Press file photo
Island’s ground transportation service coming to a halt

Because of COVID-19, work and travel restrictions, revenue has been down 95 per cent

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling Chemainus puppy’s problems put in the past

Dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

JJ’s Fashion just hit 1.2 million followers and 22.7 million ‘likes’ on the TikTok app thanks to a series of 15-second “Hot Boss” videos created by Rhylan Streloff and Madicyn Dobie. Photo: Jim Bailey.
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

JJ’s Fashion in Trail has attracted over 1.2 million followers and over 22.7 million “Likes” on TikTok

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) has concluded its investigation into claim made by woman that she was injured will being processed into cells at Nanaimo RCMP detachment. (File photo)
Woman injured while being jailed in Nanaimo didn’t suffer ‘serious harm,’ investigation finds

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. closes books on October incident

Maria Ezzati advertised cosmetic procedures including Botox injections on her website. (Screen capture/www.staybeautiful.info)
Metro Vancouver woman receives jail sentence for performing illegal Botox injections

Maria Ezzati has also been ordered to pay $15,000 by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Isaiah Sheppard, 7, sits inside an oversized football helmet at the NFL Experience for Super Bowl LV Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay Buccaneers host defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl ‘a rare profitable day’ for B.C. pubs, owners say

Industry group calls for clarity on COVID-19 rules

Most Read