‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Rogers and Bell pull controversial Christmas favourite out of rotation in wake of #Metoo

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is getting a chilly response from Canadian radio stations.

At least two of the country’s biggest radio operators — Rogers Media and Bell Media — say they’ve decided to pull the controversial Christmas favourite out of their rotations this year.

That comes as the duet, written back in 1944, faces renewed scrutiny over what some say are inappropriate lyrics in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Earlier this week, Cleveland radio station WDOK-FM announced it was no longer playing the song in response to listener feedback. Some took issue over lyrics where one singer is trying to persuade the other to stay inside, with exchanges that include, “What’s in this drink?” and “Baby, don’t hold out.”

Bell Media spokesman Scott Henderson says the company, which runs two 24-hour Christmas stations in Vancouver and Ottawa, chose not to include the Christmas tune on its playlists this year.

“The song wasn’t scheduled for airplay on any Bell Media Radio stations and there are no plans to play it in the future,” he wrote in an emailed statement.

Rogers Media also runs a number of all-Christmas music stations, including 98.1 CHFI-FM in Toronto and 98.5 CIOC-FM in Victoria. Spokeswoman Caitlin Decarie says the broadcaster also removed the song this year, but declined outline how it reached the decision.

“There are so many wonderful songs that celebrate the holiday season,” she said.

READ MORE: U.S. radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing #MeToo movement

A representative for CBC Radio was unable to answer whether its stations include the Christmas song in its current rotation.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” has been considered a holiday classic ever since it won the Academy Award for best original song in the film “Neptune’s Daughter.”

It’s since been covered countless times by singers Ray Charles and Betty Carter, Idina Menzel & Michael Buble, as well as Dolly Parton and Rod Stewart.

Concern over the song has existed for years, leading to many reinterpretations of the lyrics.

Lady Gaga and Joseph Gordon-Levitt flipped the gender roles in a performance for the pop singer’s 2013 holiday special with the Muppets.

And two years ago, Minnesota couple Lydia Liza and Josiah Lemanski rewrote the lyrics to include lines about consent, such as a response to the woman’s line “I ought to say no, no, no” with the man saying: “You reserve the right to say no.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Just Posted

North Coast First Nation chief says one major oil spill could ruin economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ yanked from some Canadian radio stations

Rogers and Bell pull controversial Christmas favourite out of rotation in wake of #Metoo

Which post-secondary grads earn the most money? Men with professional degrees

Statistics Canada: Those with degrees in engineering, law, medicine earn at least $70,000 a year

Calvin Hunt continues to show artwork at Copper Maker Gallery after 30 years

Hereditary Chief Hunt has over four decades of carving experience and continues to showcase his art.

BC Ferries adds extra sailings for holiday travel

Later sailings include 10 p.m. and midnight departures on select dates

Newborn found in B.C. dumpster dies in hospital

Mission RCMP say the baby girl died days after being discovered

B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Six-year-old Pitt Meadows boy finds syringe and glue in the game bought from a Value Village store

Port Alice fire department responds to only one rescue call in October

The fire department has 15 active members who respond to a number of calls.

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

Most Read