BC Place was lit up purple and yellow on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, to honour the memory of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant. (julliantadena/Reddit)

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

It was a heartwarming sight in Vancouver for fans mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.

BC Place was lit up purple and yellow Monday in honour of the former Los Angeles Laker star, who was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday.

Bryant was reportedly travelling to a basketball tournament when his helicopter went down. Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in nearby Thousand Oaks was holding a basketball tournament on Sunday.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others also died in the crash.

READ MORE: Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers

– with files from the Associated Press

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

