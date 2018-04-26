(YVR/Twitter)

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

Wilbur, Orville and Amelia are studying to be the best assistance dogs they can be.

Members of the Pacific Assistance Dog Society kicked off their first day of training the three golden retriever puppies on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Vancouver International Airport announced its sponsorship for the new litter of puppies with a naming contest.

The names were selected paying homage to Wilbur and Orville Wright and Amelia Earhart.

The dogs will each undergo about a year of training before assisting people with disabilities, community care professionals, crime victims and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

(YVR/Twitter)

(YVR/Twitter)

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

