They don’t call it Hollywood North for nothing as actor Bill Murray checked out a Canucks game while in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

The famous star was sending mixed messages about the team he was rooting for as he wore the iconic HBC scarf over a Chicago Blackhawks jersey.

However, he proved to be somewhat of a good luck charm for the home team as the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 5-3.

Murray is in Vancouver to film The Now, a mini-series directed by Peter Farrelly.

