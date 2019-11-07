The discovery of a new dinosaur species, the first unique to B.C., has been confirmed by a Victoria palaeontologist. (Photo Courtesy of the Royal BC Museum)

Buster, the new B.C. dinosaur, has a Twitter account

‘It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??’

After news broke about the confirmation of an entirely new species of dinosaur, a Twitter account in its name appeared online.

Buster the Dinosaur has the Twitter handle @Ferrisaurus and had seven followers as of Thursday morning, about three hours after the first tweet.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria museum unveils ‘Buster’ a new unique-to-B.C. dinosaur

Buster is the first dinosaur species unique to the province and was discovered in 1971 near the Sustut River in northern B.C. At the Royal BC Museum, curator of palaeontology Victoria Arbour identified the dinosaur with the new scientific name ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis,’ meaning “the iron lizard from the Sustut River.” But Arbour prefers to call the dinosaur Buster.

“It’s pronounced ‘Fair-uh-sawr-us’ NOT ‘Ferry-saurus’ OK??” Buster’s Twitter bio says.

READ ALSO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Arbour led an expedition to the Sustut River two years ago, searching near the Sustut basin to find the site where Buster’s claw was discovered nearly 50 years earlier. Arbour has been able to use Buster’s bones and other fossils from the region to learn about B.C. 67 million years ago.

“For the record, paleontology is really hard,” Buster tweeted Thursday morning, giving kudos to Arbour.

With files from Nina Grossman

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Just Posted

‘Namgis First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

Striking Western Forest Products union workers on Vancouver Island rally against concessions

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 holds march and rally in Nanaimo

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Facebook group donates food to workers on strike in the North Island

“when hardworking men and women go hungry that is wrong, that is just wrong”

Junior Canadian Ranger Miguel Catarata honoured with Lord Strathcona Medal

“What’s really cool about this award, is that it’s going to Miguel who’s third generation”

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

Thieves ruining popular Cowichan trails, hiker says

Joanna Wallace is upset at the recent theft of her camera gear… Continue reading

Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Airbnb said it has paid out $33.7 million in provincial sales tax

Owners of B.C. care home in damage control after 94-year-old left with bed bugs for days

Ontario-based Sienna Living holds meeting with residents to discuss whistleblower video

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Most Read