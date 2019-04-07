B.C. hockey skills camp wear green in support of Green Shirt Day and the Humboldt Broncos. (pgcougarsgoaliedev/Instagram)

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

People across the country wore green on Sunday for the first National Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos defenceman, Logan Boulet, and raise awareness for organ donation.

Weeks before the tragedy, the 21-year-old Boulet had registered to become an organ donor. His donation saved the lives of six people and triggered the “Logan Boulet Effect,” the movement of more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

View this post on Instagram

#greenshirtday #loganbouleteffect #volleyballalberta

A post shared by Lethbridge Flare (@lethbridgeflare) on


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

Just Posted

Concerns raised at District of Port Hardy’s public hearing over potential RV Park by the Airport Inn

Three Port Hardy councillors were on hand to field questions and comments from the public.

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

Port Alice mail bomb case closed says Yukon RCMP

The RCMP declared Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother.

Hospital funding system called into question at North Island forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: North Island health care advocates decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odd at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Scheer urges PM to follow through on libel threat over SNC, testify in court

Scheer revealed he received a letter on March 31 from Trudeau’s lawyer threatening a libel suit

Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

Second degree murder charge laid in the 2016 death of Arlene Westervelt

B.C. costume designer sews up future in film industry

B.C. woman Flo Barrett lands gig on Lifetime TV film; Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal out May 27

B.C. VIEWS: Hippie pseudoscience leaks into our NDP government

Energy minister clings to urban myths about gas drilling

WATCH: ‘best of the best’ young B.C. gymnasts compete

First time for provincial Junior Olympic championships

France takes torch passed by Canada, will focus on gender equality at G7 summit

Trudeau created a gender-equality advisory council

Most Read