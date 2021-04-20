(Photo by Mojpe/Pixabay)

Canadian kids extracting record amounts from Tooth Fairy

Our neighbours in the U.S. receive slightly less from Tooth Fairy visits

Now is a great time to be losing your baby teeth, as the Tooth Fairy’s generosity has reached an all-time high.

In Canada, the value of a lost tooth cashes in at an average of $5.99, according to a survey done by Delta Dental. Piggy banks across the country will be overflowing, as this means that for a full set of 20 baby teeth, kids are raking in about $120.

Our neighbours in the U.S. are receive slightly less from Tooth Fairy visits, getting an average of $4.70 per tooth. However, certain areas in the U.S. are paying more, including those in the northeast, who receive $5.72 per tooth, and western regions, receiving an average of $5.54 for a tooth.

Historical numbers show that kids in Canada under the age of 13 received an average of $3.44 per tooth six years ago. This was discovered in a 2015 survey done by Visa Canada, which based its results on 2,003 telephone interviews conducted with parents nationally.

In the same study, the Tooth Fairy proved more generous in some provinces than others, leaving an average of $4.08 per tooth in Quebec, $3.59 in Prairie provinces, $2.95 in Ontario and about $2.79 on average per tooth for kids in Atlantic Canada.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote North Island logging road

READ ALSO:Giant marine worms rising from burrows along Vancouver Island coast

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake
Next story
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

Just Posted

Quatsino First Nation announced on April 19 it has one confirmed case of COVID-19. (Facebook screenshot)
Quatsino First Nation has one confirmed case of COVID-19

“COVID does not discriminate, we need to come together and support each other as a whole community.”

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
OPINION: Enjoy the outdoors this summer, but be safe

Go enjoy our local golf courses this summer and have some fun.

Dave Stewart tees off at the Al Petrie Memorial Golf Tournament. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Seven Hills Golf and Country Club is ready for a busy 2021 season

The board is pleased to welcome on Doug Petrie as the new general manager and club professional.

Email letters to the editor to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
LETTER: Eliminate plastic checkout bags!

“There really is no excuse and sad that this has not been established sooner.”

The exterior of infamous Port Hardy apartment building Highland Manor. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Draft rental standards bylaw a hot topic at District of Port Hardy meeting

Mayor Dennis Dugas wants the bylaw to pass so they can “protect the people.”

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting fire lived in the complex

A wildfire has started near Gold River, and B.C. Wildfire Service crews are on scene. Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Small wildfire burning in difficult terrain near Gold River

Coastal Fire Centre investigating, but confirms blaze is human-caused

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark. (Black Press Media files)
Former B.C. premier to testify at money laundering hearing today

Attorney General David Eby has been added to the witness list as well

Selina Robinson is shown in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday November 17, 2017. British Columbia’s finance minister says her professional training as a family therapist helped her develop the New Democrat government’s first budget during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she will table Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to table budget that’s expected to deal with COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Robinson released a fiscal update last December that said the impact of the pandemic on B.C.’s economy was uncertain

Most Read