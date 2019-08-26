Bull. (Rita Cai)

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Have you seen a lot of dogs on the internet today? That’s because Monday is International Dog Day!

Scroll down to see the best good boys and girls around. Want to enter your dog in the running? Send us a tweet!

 

Rosco stares out the window, probably at a bird. (Debra Smith)

Bella, who looks like she could get some serious air with those ears. (John Ashbridge)

Luna. (Maike Mayden)

(Alison Spooner)

Moose stares solemnly off into the distance

Miss Vickie Lou. (Nicole Archibald)

Coco and Daisy. (Tardi Di Bello)

Arya. (Carmen Weld)

Bud eyeing up some snacks. (Steve Manby)

18259414_web1_coachella-audra-brousseau

Coachella looking fly. (Audra Brousseau)

Bella ready to listen. (Mogan McLean)

Carl. (Ashley Wadhwani)

Zoe going for a big stretch. (Natalie Shykoluk)

Koko. (Pauline Chen)

Daisy Duke. (Kerry Rupert Olohan)

Canti. (Susan Duncan)

Loki. (Jeff Cesari)

Sam, who swears he did not get into the garbage can. (Philip Wolf)

Spacer. (Jessica Peters)

Luna, who’s having a grand old time at Pride. (Jen Zielinski)

Willow and Odin hanging out in the garden. (Sarah Preson)

Scout. (Claire Medlock)

Previous story
Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Just Posted

North Island wildfire east of Sara Lake listed as under control

The wildfire is currently listed at 0.65 hectares.

OPINION: Ten signs that Port Alice has changed

“Right now, our lack of amenities is holding back economic growth in our village”

Striking Western Forest Products workers could lose benefits in September

Union, forest company at odds over Vancouver Island benefit payments as strike enters third month

Port McNeill council discusses ‘bear aware’ and what you can do to stay safe

Port McNeill’s Conservation Officer Brad Adams gave a presentation about being ‘bear aware’.

Port Hardy RCMP release tips to prevent fraud and theft from vehicles

In many of the incidents reported, “the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.”

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

B.C. dad tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

Crane truck flips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

All eight units evacuated, no reports of injuries

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Most Read