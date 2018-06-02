Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

This story writes itself, really.

A chicken crossing Highway 99 near the George Massey Tunnel was causing minor delays Saturday, and lucky for us it was spotted on DriveBC traffic cameras.

DriveBC cautioned motorists to expect delays if heading northbound just before the tunnel at about 12:30 p.m.

Just after 1 p.m., police could be seen on the traffic camera helping remove the chicken off the highway.

READ MORE: B.C. man’s polite encounter with bears praised for being ‘so Canadian’

READ MORE: Chicken crosses B.C. road, stops traffic

READ MORE: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Just Posted

Trades Day at Port Hardy Secondary School

Grade 7 students learn about trades at PHSS

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

Group fundraises for Port McNeill beautification

Port McNeill Beautification Banner Project is now fully funded

When parents kill

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

B.C. First Nations tell activists to stay away this summer

Salmon farms “have taken care of our environment while providing our people with good jobs.”

Vancouver Island rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Letter to the editor: Local Hero Awards was an amazing event

I was very honoured to be nominated for the Senior Hero and delighted to have won this Award.

Teachers’ union files grievance over public school educator shortage in B.C.

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says shortages will hinder classroom learning in September if no changes

Reyna, Techera help Vancouver Whitecaps beat Colorado Rapids 2-1

Colorado has lost seven in a row overall and four straight at home

Canada hoping its tariff threat will prompt US back down

Canada’s government not ready to discuss support, potential bailout packages for Canadian businesses

Most Read