Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)

Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

B.C. dessert-lovers have spoken, and chocolate chip cookies are the province’s favourite dessert.

The Dessert Advisor released its 2020 list of top desserts in Canada this week, with graphics breaking down dessert preferences by province. The online dessert guide says it collected data by choosing the 300 most common dessert options and using monthly search averages on Google to compare searches between various regions.

READ ALSO: National days worth noting if you have a sweet tooth

In B.C. classic chocolate chip cookies came in first place, followed by banana bread. Pancakes took third place and ice cream finished fourth, followed by butter tarts, pudding and cheesecake. Chocolate cake came in eighth place while dark chocolate and apple pie took ninth and tenth, respectively.

B.C. varied from the general Canadian population only slightly, putting ice cream ahead of buttertarts and pudding ahead of cheesecake. Mochi and muffins made the top 10 Canada-wide list but weren’t contenders for British Columbians.

READ ALSO: British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Just Posted

“Keep Christmas local,” said group organizer Tamara Meggitt. (Facebook images)
Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the Christmas markets must go on! Just, differently

Online groups are connecting small vendors with Christmas shoppers

Black Press file photo
Additional charges approved from February drug bust in Port Hardy

‘Back on Feb. 17, RCMP members noticed a vehicle parked on Highway 19 Southbound just after midnight’

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
Three million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

Mahjong games will be limited to 8 participants. Instructors will be on hand. (Commons)
Port Alice’s Community Centre reopening for the fall

Get your mahjong on — with a mask, pre-registration and a temperature check

“People enjoy seeing the bears, but we’re not a zoo. They’ve got to be relocated before they become habituated,” said Port Alice resident Rose Klein Beekman. (BP file photo)
Bears in Port Alice inspiring online ruckus and munching through garbage

It’s a tale as old as, well, garbage bins

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Widget, RASTA's senior potbelly pig, enjoying his treats. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

Most Read