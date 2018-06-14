A raccoon looks in a window from outside a Minnesota high-rise. (Twitter photo)

Daredevil raccoon vaults to internet stardom

Critter’s high-rise exploits on Minnesota office tower captivates social media

A daredevil raccoon has vaulted to internet stardom after he was caught on camera scaling a Minnesota high-rise office building.

The racoon’s Spiderman impersonation fascinated Twitter users for hours earlier this week.

The raccoon spent nearly 20 hours climbing the outside of a 25-storey St. Paul office tower. It was originally spotted on a the roof of a nearby two-storey building, where it was removed by maintenance workers. It then jumped over to the UBS building, scrambling up and down the concrete structure. The raccoon began climbing down as night fell, before changing its mind and reversing course.

Twitter users replied with a host of creative solutions to bring the creature to safety.

The raccoon eventually made its way onto the roof, where it was lured into a cage with some soft cat food. The critter was then released on private land in the suburbs of the Twin Cities by Wildlife Management Services.

