Esquimalt man eyes tropical vacation after $100K Scratch & Win

‘My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand…’

Stephen Tom, of Esquimalt, won $100,000 on a recent Scratch and Win and plans to take his family somewhere tropical. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

After a quick trip to the hairdresser, Esquimalt man Stephen Tom decided to play his Scratch and Win – and ended the day with more than just a fresh cut – winning $100,000.

“I was at the kitchen counter when I saw the ticket was a winner and I didn’t believe it,” Tom said Monday (May 30). “I scanned it on my phone and showed my wife. We both couldn’t believe it.”

With the winnings, Tom plans to do more of what he loves: tropical island vacations with sun and sand.

“My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand where there are a lot of beaches.”

Tom also hopes to purchase a larger home.

Tom purchased his 5X the Money ticket from Thrifty Foods on Admirals Road.

