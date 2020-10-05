(@CAFinUS/Twitter)

Gay men take over Proud Boys hashtag on Twitter

Proud Boys, founded by Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center

Gay men reclaimed the label “proud” over the weekend, taking over the Twitter hashtag from the far-right Proud Boys who have been causing havoc and violence in the Pacific Northwest.

The hashtag, trending all weekend, was not populated by hate-filled messages and, since President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists during Tuesday’s debate, calls to “stand by,” but rather with joyous photos and stories from gay men.

“What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys,” George Takei tweeted with the hashtag “reclaiming my shine.” “I bet it would mess them up real bad.”

The Proud Boys, founded by Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, have been designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and its members have been accused of growing violence, particularly around Portland.

Despite that, the group got a seemingly positive order from the president during the debate.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” he said after moderator Chris Wallace asked him to denounce them and other white supremacist groups.

Members quickly rallied around the directive.

“President Trump told the proud boys to stand by because someone needs to deal with ANTIFA … well sir! we’re ready!!” organizer Joe Biggs wrote on Telegram, according to NBC News.

Kate Feldman, New York Daily News

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Trending Now

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top 10 timely Halloween costumes: From Baby Yoda to Black Panther to ‘2020 Dumpster Fire,’

Just Posted

Twinning society members burnt out, want District of Port Hardy to take it over

‘The chair has acted and been responsibly involved for close to 25 years’

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

Join Port Hardy Fire Rescue and help give back to your community

‘hall 2 at Storey’s Beach is where we really need to recruit members who are thinking about joining.’

Alexandra Morton running as Green Party candidate for North Island

‘I can see people want a change and I’m up for that.’ — Morton

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead in Victoria cells

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

Cast your vote: Back up your words with action

‘it’s incredibly important that you actually do go out and vote.’

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Horgan, Wilkinson accuse each other of creating delays

Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ecosocialists pull all B.C. electoral candidates amid transphobia allegations

Protecting candidates is a priority amid allegations, Ecosocialist Party says

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read