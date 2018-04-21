Alan Mayfield of North Saanich’s Victoria Lavender, holds one of the steadily-growing goats that was a participant in a goat yoga program that had more than 1,200 participants (Hugo Wong/News staff)

Goat cuddlers wanted for Greater Victoria farm

The wee goats need to get used to humans before ‘goat yoga’ launches

A Victoria-area lavender farm needs your help cuddling their baby goats.

Starting this Sunday afternoon, people aged 16 and older can cuddle goats for half-hour timeslots to help the goats get used to humans.

In a few weeks, once they’re aquainted and comfortable, the Nigerian dwarf goats will be part of “goat yoga” on the farm.

Victoria Lavender owner Alan Mayfield said in a September 2017 interview that he started raising the Nigerian dwarf goats about five years ago “just because they were cute.”

He had a stroke in November 2016 and was looking for a way to sustain his business if he did not fully recover. A friend showed him a video of goat yoga on an Oregon farm and said to Mayfield, “You could do this.” So he did, and he was bowled over by the demand.

Last year, he said nearly 5,000 people applied to be volunteer goat cuddlers, and 1,200 went on to the farm to do yoga.

Classes will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. starting Saturday April 28th until Sunday September 2nd.

Apply by email to info@victorialavender.com.

