Lincoln, nubian goat and honorary mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont (GoFundMe photo)

Goat elected as honorary mayor in Vermont town sworn in for first term

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500, does not have an actual mayor

The new honorary mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont — a 3-year-old goat named Lincoln — was officially sworn into office this week.

Lincoln was dressed in a sash reading “Mayor” for the Tuesday ceremony at the Fair Haven town offices. Town Clerk Suzanne Dechame and the select board were present to deliver the oath of office.

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York just west of Rutland, does not have an actual mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter says the honorary pet mayor idea was conceived as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson for kids.

On the way out of the offices, the honorary mayor defecated on the floor — leaving clean-up to the police chief and other attendees.

The Associated Press

Most Read