The Great Canadian Beer Festival, here seen in 2019, returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9-10. (Courtesy of Great Canadian Beer Festival)

Great Canadian Beer Festival returning to Victoria

Festival returns to Royal Athletic Park for the first time since 2019 with 90 breweries, 250 brews

Beer lovers will get a chance to sample a selection of 250 beers from 90 breweries as the Great Canadian Beer Festival returns to Victoria after a two-year hiatus.

Organizers expect more than 3,500 visitors during each day of the festival, which runs from Sept. 9 to 10 at Royal Athletic Park. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event also features food, music and entertainment – including a 100-foot-long inflatable obstacle course to test physical agility.

Single-day tickets are $45 with a two-day pass costing $80. Members of the Victoria Beer Society are eligible for discounted tickets.

For more information, go to victoriabeersociety.com.

