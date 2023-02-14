A swan enjoys a sunset dip at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island communities slip from top 10 list of sexiest towns in Canada

Colwood still the sexiest town in Canada

Love is in the air and Colwood residents are apparently basking in it.

Reigning victor Colwood keeps its bragging rights at the top of a list of Canada’s sexiest towns.

PinkCherry, an online retailer of sexual health and wellness products, ranked Canadian cities and towns based on consumer purchases from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, generating two lists – the top cities based on populations of more than 300,000 and towns based on populations of less than 300,000.

Colwood is the only Island town or city to make the lists. Elsewhere in B.C., Salmon Arm placed sixth while Terrace and Powell River came in seventh and eighth respectively. In terms of sexiest cities, Calgary remained at the top of the list with Vancouver placing eighth and Surrey coming in at ninth.

Island communities were better represented on last year’s list but have slipped from the rankings this year. Based on 2021 purchases, Courtenay was ranked the third ‘sexiest town’ with Parksville coming fourth and Sidney at fifth.

ALSO READ: Colwood is the sexiest town in Canada, at least when ranked by purchases

 

