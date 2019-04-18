It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

It wasn’t exactly the Kentucky Derby, but four snails battled neck-and-neck in a hotly contested race in White Rock this week.

White Rock Elementary Grade 3 students Alexa and Jennifer collected four snails from their garden yesterday, and after watching how eager the animals were to crawl away, the girls decided to host a race.

According to Alexa’s father, the pair thought it would be funny, considering the slow pace of the snails.

“Alexa drew a finish line with a crayon chalk and called me to take a video,” Alexa’s father, Virg Barba, said in an email to the Peace Arch News. “When I got out with my phone, I figured it would take forever for a one-foot lap.”

The video, which about took 10 minutes to film, was edited using time lapse, to just 17 seconds.

The winning snail was unavailable for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

James Hayward coroner’s inquest rescheduled hours away from where RCMP shooting occured

The family is “a bit disappointed that it’s going to be held in Campbell River”

Deadline looming for North Island College scholarship applications

Students have until April 24 to apply for a record number of… Continue reading

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Gil’s Girls win Harvey Walkus Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament in shootout

This year the tournament was held at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena on April 12-14.

LETTER: Homelessness in Port Hardy

“Let’s have that discussion on homelessness in Port Hardy.”

It was no Kentucky Derby: B.C. girls host foot-long snail race

Two Grade 3 students in White Rock put four snails to the test in a hotly-contested street race

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

Here piggy piggy!

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Vancouver Island cat jumps from fourth floor to escape fire

Blueberry was missing after the fire but has been found

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Contaminated soil to stay at contentious Shawnigan Lake site?

Reaction: “The community would lose their minds if this plan proceeds.”

Most Read