The NZ Builder crew is devastated by the lamb-napping. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Lamb-nappers return Sooty with a note same day mom Florence taken

Flock back together in a rollercoaster day seaside on Vancouver Island

NZ Builders endured a whirlwind day yesterday in Oak Bay.

Their lamb Sooty was stolen in March while they worked in the 300 block of Beach Drive. The NZ Builders crew say that little Sooty lamb went missing from the back of one of their F150 trucks parked out front.

Yesterday the lamb was returned with a note.

“We are pleased to announce that Sooty has been returned, along with a few NZ treats and an explanation about where she has been for the last few months,” they announced on Facebook. “She’s in pretty good shape and the crew is happy to have her back.”

Apparently someone was visiting their daughter in Oak Bay and took their dog for a walk on the beach. The dog ended up with the lamb in his mouth. The owners, after looking around and not seeing anyone, figured it was abandoned so let their dog take the stuffy home. For the last few months it has been living in Duncan being shared by the dog and the grandchildren.

To the dog owner’s “horror”, their daughter just sent them a Facebook story with a missing poster featuring the same stuffy.

They immediately packed little Sooty up in a gift basket with some special New Zealand treats and a note of apology and returned Sooty home.

Later in the day the mama sheep Florence was swiped and reported to police.

The Oak Bay Police Department tweet did a little ‘woolgathering’ of its own.

Florence was fortunately found later in the day.

“Luckily we found her dumped at Oak Bay high school a couple of hours later,” NZ Builders said. “So the flock is all back together! We would like to thank everyone for their support in the Oak Bay community.”

 

