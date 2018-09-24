Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

You may have pulled out a jacket or a sweater in recent weeks as the weather starts to cool, and like us, bears are finding their own way to keep warm – with a belly full of salmon.

Once again this year, people are captivated by a live bear cam that is rolling 24/7 in Alaska. It highlights how bears catch their winter meals riverside.

The camera is set up and broadcast by Explore.org at Brooks Falls in Alaska’s Katmai National Park, one of the best known places in the world to watch brown bears feasting on salmon as they swim upstream to spawn.

Caught-on-camera bears compete to claim their spot to get all the best salmon, while also teaching young cubs how to survive in the wild.

Related: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

Related: Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

Related: An unexpected sight: Bear spotted eating another bear in central B.C.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.