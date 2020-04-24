Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

Black Press Media journalists have been chronicling the COVID-19 pandemic with a community lens in mind. (Black Press Media files)

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world in unprecedented ways, taking lives, disassembling economies, and altering “normal” beyond recognition.

Yet through the past two months, our communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty, and continue to do so, in the fervent belief that this virus will soon be defeated.

Black Press Media journalists have been chronicling and reflecting these difficult days at the local level. Aside from hardship and apprehension, they have also been finding myriad stories and gestures of hope and kindness.

We have been highlighting these feel-good stories through the newly launched #wereinthistogether campaign.

This video presents some of their visual work, and the voices of the people in the communities we cover.

The music is by Cambree Lovesy, a singer/songwriter from Abbotsford.

