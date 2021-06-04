McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)

Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

A ‘passive aggressive’ note about some ‘drama queen’ goats is getting a conversation going about neighbourhood identity in East Maple Ridge.

It all started last Tuesday (May 25) when Rhiannon McMillan – who lives on the corner of 264th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road – found a small scrap of paper in her newspaper box.

“Feed your animals or sell them or we will be calling SPCA. We can hear them cry all the way to our place,” it read.

McMillan said she was taken aback by the communication, and decided to take action.

“I thought, OK, you’re going to call (SPCA) on me? No, no, I’m going to call them myself and invite them here, because I have zero issues.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge woman says llama farming neighbour shot her 11-month-old pup

READ MORE: South Surrey noise complaint an example of urban-rural clash, says farmer

She noted the goats are, “as fat as can be.”

“They scream because they don’t get treats, or their feedbag is half full, and they want even more food, or they just scream because the wind blows south,” she said. ‘They’re known as the drama queens of the animal world.”

McMillan moved to the neighbourhood with her husband, three kids and their cat two years ago.

They left their previous home in Port Coquitlam, as they wanted acreage to raise some animals on a small hobby farm.

“We thought it was great, as it was a combination of rural and non-rural,” she said.

On the south side of Dewdney Trunk Road there are many multi-acre farms, while on the north side sit a number of large suburban plots.

On trips across the street to the local community mailbox, McMillan said she has had the opportunity of meeting many of her neighbours.

“Up until receiving that note, I thought I got along with everybody in the neighbourhood,” she said.

McMillan took to some social media groups and voiced her complaint, and the story has been picked up by local media.

A letter writer to The News said the issue speaks to larger themes.

“It points to a distortion into which we may be sneaking,” Alan Aiken wrote.

“Trees are disappearing. It is in everybody’s interests that at least a part of our area remain rural. It contributes to the variety and beauty of our home. Without trees, water, rollicking domestic animals, wildlife, and a clear and clean view of the mountains, we decompose into a ‘beautiful parking lot.’

“The falling rain and the green are not our enemies but our jewel.”

An in-person approach to resolving the noise complaint would have been preferred, the McMillan added.

“If they had come and knocked on my door and expressed their concerns about my animals, I would have walked them down to my pasture, introduced them to my animals, and I would have apologized for the noise,” she said, noting she would have provided the complainant with some eggs for their troubles.

“They chose a passive aggressive route, and I won’t deal with it.”

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsMaple Ridge

Previous story
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks up during parliament’s question period about the long-awaited aquaculture report for B.C. (NDP MP Rachel Blaney youtube video screenshot)
North Island-Powell River MP wants timeline for federal report on aquaculture in B.C.

Beech stated he fully expect the report will be ready in the next number of weeks

Black Press media file
Port Hardy RCMP nab impaired drivers throughout the month of May

May 22 was National Impaired driving enforcement day

North Island Gazette file photo
Men’s and Ladies Nights are back at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

With COVID-19 restrictions starting to loosen up, the Seven Hills Golf &… Continue reading

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of May 23-30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Case counts encouraging, but Island ‘still vulnerable,’ says health authority

New COVID-19 cases decrease again in almost all areas of Vancouver Island

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Workers unload a shipment of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at the FedEx hub at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada is trying to negotiate a deal to start getting doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine from the United States instead of Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Pfizer increasing vaccine shipments as Canada appeals to U.S. to help with Moderna

Pfizer will get all 48 million of Canada’s doses into the country before Labour Day

B.C. Nurses’ Union is urging the province to address the violence nurses are facing at work as well as a staffing shortage that’s fueling widespread burnout among workers. (Black Press Media files)
‘Nurses are giving up’: Union calls on province to address violence, staff shortages

Top issues were made known this week at B.C. Nurses’ Union annual convention, which saw 500 nurses attend virtually

The bow-legged bear was seen roaming 2nd Avenue on Friday, May 7 and again in Brown Drive Park on May 13. (Submitted photo)
Necropsy shows euthanized Ladysmith bear suffered from severe infections

Ladysmith’s bow-legged black bear had a long list of health problems prior to being euthanized

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Most Read