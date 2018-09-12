Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

In what doctors are calling a Canadian first, surgeons from Montreal’s Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital have successfully completed a face transplant.

The 30-hour operation on a 64-year-old man who was badly disfigured in a hunting accident took place this past May.

A team led by plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins and said he is the world’s oldest recipient of a face transplant.

“This delicate operation is the result of years of concerted, meticulous work by an incredible team and the incredible bravery and co-operation of the patient and his family,” Borsuk, who also teaches at Universite de Montreal, said Wednesday.

The operation required the expertise of multiple specialists and the collaboration of more than 100 professionals, including doctors, nurses and many other personnel.

The transplant was made possible by a donor and the permission of the donor’s family.

Health officials told a news conference the recipient is doing well some four months after the surgery.

He is able to breathe without a tracheotomy, chew with his new jaws and also smell and speak properly.

Desjardins had been living in constant pain and isolation since the 2011 accident despite five reconstructive surgeries.

Doctors noted the transplant offered him the only option to have his two jaws, facial muscles, teeth, lips and nose restored.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before
Next story
This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Just Posted

Postal package explodes in Port Alice man’s hands in “targeted” incident

Victim recovering in hospital after incident that occured while he unwrapped parcel at home

Community Futures/Ragged Edge hold annual Gazette Hamper Fund barbecue

$5,000 raised for The Gazette Hamper Fund at barbecue fundraiser!

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Scott Mitchell wins Seven Hills Club Championship

“To be able to do that out here in the rain is quality golf.”

Town of Port McNeill agrees to donate cedar logs to North Island Trail Riders

“You can expect to see some trails around town spruced up.”

Vigilante motorsports dealer from Vancouver Island takes back stolen motorcycle

Owner of Pride Motorsports in Cobble Hill shares live video of recovery operation in Nanaimo

B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

VIDEO: B.C. Mounties finish Amazing Race Canada in second place

Brother and sister work in Williams Lake and Langley RCMP detachments

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

U.S., Canadian researchers consider capturing ailing orca J50

Southern resident killer whale, who swims along B.C. coast, has been focus since August

This B.C. cat keeps stealing people’s laundry by the piles

Fluffy grey “cat burglar” on the prowl for women’s clothes in the Lower Mainland

Lack of government funding leaves B.C. double amputee struggling

Jean Moulton filled out the paperwork, but the program to build ramps at her home is out of cash.

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

Man doing well after what health officials call the first Canadian face transplant

Dr. Daniel Borsuk performed the feat on Maurice Desjardins, world’s oldest face transplant recipient

Most Read