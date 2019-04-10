In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, moderator Alex Trebek speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Man wins over $110K, breaks single-day record on ‘Jeopardy!’

James Holzhauer of Las Vegas smashed the previous record of $77,000 set in 2010

A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings on the trivia television game show.

The show says in a statement that James Holzhauer won $110,914 during the episode. The previous episode record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

READ MORE: Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

Tuesday’s win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000. He will face two new challengers Wednesday.

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.

The Associated Press

Most Read