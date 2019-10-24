Michigan couple with 21 grandchildren claims $80M Powerball

Fifty-four-year-old Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay won the large prize

A northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.

Fifty-four-year-old Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay travelled to Lansing on Wednesday with his wife, Dawn, and their family to claim their prize.

Their Powerball ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 drawing. The couple opted to receive their payment as a one-time lump-sum, which came to $42 million after taxes.

ALSO READ: $1.537 billion U.S. Mega Millions winning ticket sold in South Carolina

Chippewa says he now has all the money he’ll ever need to help his family for generations. The couple’s plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.

They’re both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. They plan to keep working for now.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey
Next story
B.C.-raised designer crafts election night dress for PM Trudeau’s wife

Just Posted

Port McNeill council tackles invasive knotweed

In Port McNeill, 7 sites were identified and treated with a controlled application of glyphosates.

Final flight for the old Scarlet Ibis

“I am leaving the Ibis in very good hands. Please come and meet Kevin and see for yourselves.”

Highland dancing competition held at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

The Mount Waddington Highland Dancing Association pulled out all the stops for its annual fall event

North Island Rising: When your silence kills our towns

How does one convince senior governments and corporations that we have serious problems in rural BC?

Rachel Blaney ‘humbled’ as NDP incumbent earns second term

Blaney will remain MP in North Island-Powell River riding

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Vancouver Island’s diversified economy expected to slow but not stall

Senior economist delivers State of the Island report at summit in Nanaimo, says ‘don’t panic’

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

Mock student vote ‘elects’ Blaney as MP

Greens’ de Bruijn comes in second

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Familiar battle fought in North Island-Powell River

North Island–Powell River stays NDP as Blaney returns to Ottawa

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

Most Read