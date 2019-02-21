(Rawpixel/Unsplash)

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

Millennial men are the most likely to not have a primary care physician, a report from Statistics Canada found.

In figures released Thursday, the agency said 33 per cent of 18 to 34 year old men did not have a primary care physician, compared to 15 per cent in the general population.

Overall, millennials and men of every age group were the least likely to have a family doctor.

The agency found that overall, 19 per cent of men did not have a family doctor, compared to 12 per cent of women.

Of average, 26 per cent of millennials did not have a family doctor, compared to just 6 per cent of those 65 years old and over.

B.C. had fewer people with family doctors compared to the rest of the country, with 18 per cent of people not having a family – three per cent over the national average.

READ MORE: B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage

READ MORE: B.C. primary care aims to reduce swelling in hospital ER

Quebec had the biggest issue with finding family doctors, as 22 per cent of the population did not have a primary care physician.

The easiest place to find a family doctor in Canada was New Brunswick, where only six per cent of the population did without.

The agency found that urban residents had a tougher time finding a family doctor than those living in rural regions.

Thirty per cent of the 4.7 million Canadians who did not have a primary care physician had not tried to find one. Another 25 per cent told surveyors they didn’t need one, but had a place they went to when they did need care.

No family doctor, no checkups

Statistics Canada found Canadians who didn’t have a family doctor were less likely to get flu shots or cancer screenings.

In 2017, 36 per cent of Canadians with a primary care physician got their flu shot, compared to just 15 per cent of those without one.

Nearly double the percentage of older Canadians with a family doctor got their colorectal cancer screening, compared with those without, with similar percentages being seen in older women with family doctors getting mammograms compared to those without.

All ages groups of women were less likely to get a pap smear if they did not have a primary care physician.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

Just Posted

District of Port Hardy accepts $295,750 bid to replace Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena’s chiller

Council accepted a $295,750 bid by a refrigeration contractor to replace the arena’s chiller.

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Vancouver measles outbreak prompts vaccine vigilance on Island

No cases here yet, but Island health authorities push measles vaccinations - and not just for kids

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

VIDEO: North Island Peewee Eagles unleash avalanche of goals against Peninsula in semi-final showdown

The two teams squared up on Sunday morning at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill.

Trudeau joins hundreds in Halifax square to remember 7 refugee children lost in fire

Seven refugee children died in the blaze

Wife remembers B.C. man killed in possible case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill was in Kamloops working to support his family after oilfield job dried up

Early morning shooting in Courtenay

Reporter at taped-off scene outside apartment complex

One dead, two seriously injured in Hwy 4 crash west of Port Alberni

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision west of Port Alberni… Continue reading

New report calls for regulated heroin sales to curb B.C.’s overdose problem

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Millennial men least likely to have a family doctor: Statistics Canada

Report found more women have primary care physicians, compared with men

70% of Canadians agree with mandatory vaccines for children: poll

The debate for pro and anti vaccinations has heated up after a measles outbreak in Vancouver

Vancouver Island petition to decriminalize all drugs continues to collect signatures

A Courtenay couple is collecting signatures for their petition to decriminalize drugs in Canada

Just half of overdose witnesses on Vancouver Island call 911: study

Fear of police a deterrent for calling

Most Read