Mother goose nests safely outside Vancouver Convention Centre on Mother’s Day

A soon-to-be mother goose will nest safely this Mother’s Day thanks to the efforts of a convention centre and helicopter company.

The Vancouver Convention Centre says in a release that it has blocked off an area on its Pacific Terrace next to its Digital Orca statue after the Canada goose chose it as a spot to lay her eggs.

The Convention Centre says staff first noticed the goose on Friday.

It says they decided to name the bird Heli after local helicopter operator Helijet.

The company, which initially planned to land a display aircraft nearby for a charity event, decided to relocate the display to keep the bird safe.

The centre is also reminding people walking in the area to distance themselves from the nest.

—The Canadian Press

