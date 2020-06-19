Thousands gathered for National Indigenous Peoples Day 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations at B.C. university go online

Video to be on Facebook and Instagram

Last year, thousands came together at the Esquimalt Lagoon to participate in National Indigenous Peoples Day but this year, things look a little different.

In celebration of the annual event, Royal Roads University has released a National Indigenous Peoples Day 2020 video on Facebook and Instagram TV so community members can take part in the day while following COVID-19 regulations.

Community leaders, youth, performers, artists and old ones/elders/knowledge keepers gathered safely this year at the university which is on the traditional lands of the Lekwungen (Songhees) and Xwsepsum (Esquimalt) ancestors and families.

The online event features an opening prayer by elder Shirley Alphonse of the Cowichan and T’sou-ke Nation. Government and community leaders and Royal Roads University president Philip Steenkamp will then offer messages and good wishes.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Thousands gather for National Indigenous Peoples Day at Royal Roads University

Following that are performances by the Lekwungen Traditional Dancers from Songhees Nation and a canoe landing teaching, history and stories by Lekwungen Nation elder Butch Dick and Ocean Spirit Canoe family Max Henry Sr., Max Henry Jr. and youth.

There are also Metis teachings with Jo-Ina Young, a knowledge keeper who is part of the Metis Nation of Greater Victoria and a Metis jigger and fiddler performance with Simone Blais and Calvin Cairns.

Ten recipients of the Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport with ISPARC are also recognized in the celebrations and a performance from the Coming of Age program led by Jessica Sault caps off the event.

For more information, head to royalroads.ca/event/national-indigenous-peoples-day-2020-celebrations.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Performers awe crowds at 2019 Indigenous Cultural Festival

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IndigenousIndigenous peoplesRoyal Roads University

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second rare grizzly bear spotted in Banff National Park by Calgary family

Just Posted

Trees, sweat and physical distancing: Planters adapt to working during pandemic

Tree planters in B.C. doing essential work in awkward places

New BC Ferry ‘Island Aurora’ starts service off Northern Vancouver Island

Island Aurora will replace the 51-year old Quadra Queen II.

Two coastal B.C. First Nations investing $25 million in renewable energy projects

To get off diesel power, two off-grid communities developing hydro power

Gilford Island First Nation buys Pierre’s Marina Lodge

Opportunity to reestablish ownership on their traditional land

Mowi providing salmon donations to Campbell River food bank throughout pandemic

Network started to share product with more than 10 down-Island food banks

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Family, friends gather outside B.C. Legislature to grieve Indigenous woman shot by police

Healing gathering held at BC Legislature draws hundreds

Railway trespassing is dangerous and illegal, reminds CN police

CN Police Service will be patrolling communities throughout the province this summer

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain – and now national action

Celebrations will be marked from coast to coast with marches and demonstrations of civil disobedience

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Vancouver Island seniors ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

WATCH: Berwick residents rock out to KISS classic

Most Read