The fantastic Aurora Borealis display over Kalamalka Lake beach captured through an ultra wide angle lens and 20 second exposure on May 28th, 2017. (Jeremy Broad)

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center says Vancouver area to get a chance on Sunday

This weekend is bringing good news for sky watchers as officials who predict the weather in space say the Northern Lights will be visible over Vancouver and parts of B.C.

The Space Weather Prediction Centre in the U.S. says that auroral activity will be high on Saturday from Yellowknife, Edmonton and Winnipeg with low visibility overhead Seattle.

But on Sunday, those in the Greater Vancouver region will also have an opportunity to spot the atmospheric phenomenon.

Ahead of the sightings, the centre is also offering up a science lesson on how the light display is formed.

The Aurora Borealis is created by electrons colliding with the upper reaches of the Earth’s atmosphere. During this process the electrons are energized through “acceleration processes,” which allow them to follow the magnetic field of the planet down to the polar regions, the centre says. There, the electrons collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms, increasing the atoms’ energy. It’s as those atoms relax back down to lower energy states that light is formed.

ALSO READ: Northern lights chasers in Canada discover new type named ‘Steve’

The auroral forms are made of many tall rays that look much like a curtain made of folds of cloth, the centre described. During the evening, these rays can form arcs that stretch from horizon to horizon. Meanwhile, the arcs often begin to twist and sway closer to midnight, just as if a wind were blowing on the curtains of light.

At some point, the arcs may expand to fill the whole sky, moving rapidly and becoming very bright – classified by experts as the peak in what they call an “auroral substorm.”

The light show typically appears anywhere from 80 to 500 kilometres above Earth’s surface.

Of course, that’s only if the skies are clear. The best way to view the night sky is to find a high-up spot that is as far away from lights, such as from street lamps and buildings, as possible.

ALSO READ: Sky gazers to flock to Manning Park Resort’s for its first foray into astrotourism

