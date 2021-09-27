At the CRD Animal Shelter, hundreds of animals are taken into care, and only 60 per cent of lost animals were claimed by their owners in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

At the CRD Animal Shelter, hundreds of animals are taken into care, and only 60 per cent of lost animals were claimed by their owners in 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay man’s estate goes to the dogs

Capital Regional District Animal Shelter will receive $518,000 to care for homeless animals

The estate of Francis Gordon Ainsworth has bequeathed $518,000 to the Capital Regional District (CRD) Animal Shelter, to help support homeless animals in need of love and care.

Ainsworth and his predeceased partner, Bob Carter, donated annually to the CRD Animal Shelter to honour their beloved cat Whiskey. These annual donations helped to provide new beds for dogs, perch boxes for cats, and urgent medical cases. Inspired by the passion for animal welfare when they learned about the work of the CRD at a community outreach event, the couple who resided in Oak Bay became committed donors.

A variety of animals are taken into care at the shelter – dogs, cats, chickens, roosters, quail, and small animals such as hamsters, rats, gerbils, birds and snakes.

Ten municipalities are included by the shelter – along with the Gulf Islands, electoral areas, and three First Nation reserves. Outreach programs are being developed to reunite animals with their owners and in 2020 only 60 per cent of animals that were found were claimed by their owners.

Animals not yet claimed are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before being placed for adoption.

Animal SheltersCRD

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2
Next story
Financial stress is taking a physical toll on young Canadians, survey finds

Just Posted

Three North Island First Nations are hosting a march on Sept. 30 in Port Hardy for Truth and Reconciliation Day. (Facebook photo)
March planned in Port Hardy for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Residents head to the polling station at the Willow Point Sportsplex in Campbell River to vote in the 2021 federal election on Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Vote counts for North Island—Powell River riding now complete

Elections Canada (Black Press photo)
OPINION: There is no popular vote in Canada

WFP logo / ‘Namgis First Nation logo
First Nation, forest company to work together on North Island forest plan