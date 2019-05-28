In this April 20, 2019, photo released by Wolong National Nature Reserve, an all-white giant panda is captured by an infra-red triggered remote camera at the Wolong Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Wolong National Nature Reserve via AP)

PHOTO: Rare all-white giant panda caught on camera in China

The animal is seen crossing a forest in the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for the first time, according to a nature reserve in southwestern China.

Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province released a photo this past weekend showing the panda crossing through a verdant forest in the reserve.

READ MORE: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

The panda has red eyes and lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old judging from its size, the reserve said in a statement. It appears to be physically strong and has a steady gait, showing that the albinism probably hasn’t affected its health.

The unusual panda was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda’s movement as it passed by in early April.

Albinism does not affect body structure or activities, but it does make an animal easier to spot and more sensitive to direct sunlight, Li Sheng, a Peking University researcher, said in the statement.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Just Posted

Mowi issues release on ASC multi-site certification

“I am proud of our salmon farmers and certification team for this achievement”

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The Local Hero Awards ceremony created a platform for stories that make our communities strong.

Resident thinks Furney Place could potentially be a dangerous road, wants cement barriers installed

“I acknowledge that although speed is not a factor in my concern, aged drivers and distractions are”

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Most Read