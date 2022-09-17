PHOTOS: Canada’s Pacific fleet on display in Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Victoria’s Inner Harbour was packed as Canadian Armed Forces members from CFB Esquimalt gave a glimpse into military life.
Defence on the Dock kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Sept. 17) for the first time since 2019. This year is the first time that the annual event has been held at Ship Point in the Inner Harbour.
It was a rare opportunity for civilians to get a small taste of life in the navy and for the community to connect with the people who help keep Canada safe.
The family-friendly open house-style event had something for everyone: boat rides around the harbour, military band performances, a bird’s-eye view of Victoria from a navy supply crane, ship tours, barbecue from the Military Family Resource Centre and much more.
Representation from the Canadian Air Force, the army, the CFB Esquimalt Fire Department and the military police also attended the event.
