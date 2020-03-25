Seth Rogen, left, and Ryan Reynolds, right, ask Canadians to plank the curve in Twitter videos posted in March 2020. (Twitter)

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

You can always count on Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen to lighten up a situation.

The Vancouver-born duo took to Twitter this week to answer Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call to #PlankTheCurve.

“You need to stay home. And so do your friends and family members. Help spread the word with your own video – and tag your friends to remind them to stay home too. And together, we can #PlankTheCurve,” Trudeau tweeted Monday.

And Reynolds answered.

“I think in times of crisis, we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most,” Reynolds joked.

“Right after healthcare workers of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequin, childhood imaginary… look, stay at home!”

READ MORE: Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Just Posted

Body of missing Ontario man found on logging road outside of Port Hardy

The RCMP stated criminality is not believed to be involved in his death.

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

North Island Rising: Gouging me less than you gouged me before is still gouging

Oil at $26 a barrel does not legitimize the retail gas prices we are seeing at the local pump today.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Eagle hits the water

‘The eagles were a little bit harder to spot with all the snow on the trees’

Town of Port McNeill’s growth opportunities Parts 2-4

Last week’s article on the presentation dealt with the changes that are happening in the market.

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Kilted window-washers helping seniors with groceries

Campbell River Men In Kilts employees volunteer to go shopping for seniors and others

Michael Dunahee case still unsolved after 29 years

The four-year-old went missing in 1991

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Tsunami not expected for B.C. after 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Russia

National Tsunami Warning Center evaluated risk to West Coast

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

Most Read