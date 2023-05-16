Ross Peterson, board chair, and Regan McKeever, program manager of VIU Elder College. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: VIU Elder College celebrates 30 years of community courses

PQBEAT: A wide range of topics offered for those 50+

Host Peter McCully welcomes Ross Peterson, the board chair, and Regan McKeever, the program manager.

Elder College began with a group of volunteers in Parksville and expanded to the VIU campus in Nanaimo.

‘We promote Elder College for people who are 50 plus, but we do accept students who are slightly less than that, our oldest student is probably in her nineties,’ says Peterson.

Classes are offered both in person and through Zoom online classes.

McKeever says registration for fall classes will be during the summer months.

“We still have classes running right now all the way through till middle of June, and then at the end of June we will have registration start for our classes that we offer in the fall, which is September through December classes.’

A full lineup of classes and information for those who may be interested in teaching a course is available at: viu.ca/eldercollege.

