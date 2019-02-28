Posthumous Dr. Seuss book coming Sept. 3

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991

This cover image released by Random House Children Books shows “Dr. Seuss‚ Horse Museum,” a new book by the late children‚ author, coming Sept. 3. (Random House Children)

There is no muse like Dr. Seuss.

An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author is the basis for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” coming Sept. 3. Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, which has a look “both subtly Seussian and wholly his own.” The book features horse artwork by Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock among others and will include cameos from such Seuss favourites as the Grinch and the Cat in the Hat.

READ MORE: Teen author from Maple Ridge publishes first book, Rising Phoenix

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. A posthumous release in 2015, “What Pet Should I Get,” was a bestseller.

Joyner’s previous credits include “Too Many Elephants in This House” and “The Swap.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians eating fewer fruits, veggies compared to 11 years ago: study

Just Posted

UPDATE: Neucel Specialty Cellulose lays off remaining workers, no written notice given

All Neucel Specialty Cellulose employees working at the pulp mill were told to go home on Feb. 27.

Port Hardy council donates to Island Copper Mine Reunion

Coun. Janet Dorward recommended the district donate $300 to the reunion.

PRESS RELEASE: It’s possible to reverse your diabetes

“Really, it’s quite simple, the things I had to do. It wasn’t hardship at all.”

Port McNeill council declines Wounded Warrior Run donation request, mayor starts fundraising challenge on social media

Port McNeill’s Fire Department held a carwash to raise funds which brought in close to $1,000.

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run 2019 kicks off journey on Northern Vancouver Island

The team left Carrot Park in Port Hardy at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 25 in -6 weather conditions.

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

VIDEO: The Tri-Port Midget Wild reflect on minor hockey careers, get ready for playoffs

With what could possibly be the Tri-Port Midget Wild’s final playoff run… Continue reading

‘Golliwog’ doll sells out after complaint at B.C. store, but owner not planning to restock

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

How often do train derailments happen?

There have been more than 10,000 in Canada since 2004

Canadians eating fewer fruits, veggies compared to 11 years ago: study

But the amount of green and orange vegetables eaten rose

‘Cozy alpine getaway’ to B.C. ski resort featured on The Price is Right

The showcase package also included winter wear and a Kia 500

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

Most Read