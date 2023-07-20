Premier announces $7 million for Camp Shawnigan

On the morning of July 10, at Camp Shawnigan Premier David Eby announced that the province will be providing a $7 million grant to go towards Camp Shawnigan’s new $25 million expansion project which is set to get underway in 2025. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Premier David Eby’s wife Dr. Cailey Lynch spoke about her own camp experiences and the importance of this future project. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Easter Seals BC and Yukon president, and CEO Lisa Beck expressed her heartfelt gratitude in regards to the provinces’ decision to invest in Camp Shawnigan’s expansion project. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Former camp attendee and event emcee spoke about his own personal experiences and what a benefit this expansion will be. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) After the announcement that the province will be providing $7 million in funding to Camp Shawnigan’s new expansion project, a special piece of art was unveiled. BC and Yukon Easter Seals president Lisa Beck (left) Aviv Dekel (artist), Dr. Cailey Lynch, Premier David Eby, and Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean. Dekel who lives with Down Syndrome loves the creative process of the art she makes, and expressed that she was so happy to have her work unveiled on this momentous day. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean speaks to the importance of Camp Shawnigan. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Campers paint Premier David Eby’s hand. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Premier David Eby hobnobs with campers at Camp Shawnigan after the announcement that the province will be providing a $7 million grant to go towards the camp’s future $25 million expansion project. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen) Campers add to the already colourful painted rock at Camp Shawnigan on July 10. (Chadd Cawson/Citizen)

Summer camp is a rite of passage for many. It builds confidence, skills, friendships and memories that last a lifetime, and now Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan has another $7 million to make dreams come true.

Since 1976, Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan located on Shawnigan Lake has been giving people living with disabilities the experience of a lifetime.

It’s a location that has already been described as magical, and it will become even more so as a $25 million project to modernize and upgrade its facilities gets underway in the summer of 2025 with a completion date aimed for 2026.

Easter Seals staff, community members, past and present campers, and local officials gathered at the camp site on the morning of Thursday, July 20 for an announcement from Premier David Eby that the province will be providing $7 million to make this dream project a reality, as well as North America’s first purpose-built, year-round retreat for children, youth and adults with disabilities.

READ MORE: Premier Eby wants ‘rapid solution’ to port strike – but one without legislation

“Going to camp is a fun-filled and life-changing experience that all children should have the opportunity to enjoy,” said Eby. “Yet many camps aren’t accessible for children with disabilities, and those that are fill up fast. That’s why we’re helping Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan update and expand its facilities. This will allow more children to experience the many benefits of camp while giving their families and caregivers the time they need to recharge their batteries.”

Camp Shawnigan which is all inclusive, and fully accessible encourages campers of all abilities to be in nature, explore and develop skills and relationships in a fun-filled, and warm and supportive environment. Easter Seals camps like Camp Shawnigan offer a range of activities and programming such as arts and crafts, campfires, leadership skills, sports, games, kayaking, sailing and more. They offer a four-night, five-day program for age six to 19 and a five-night, six-day program for ages 19 to 49. While the dates in July are already underway another camp will run from Aug. 4 to 8. Camp Shawnigan accommodates all individuals no matter what their abilities, mobility or sensory sensitivities may be.

“A stay at Camp Shawnigan has been described by many campers as the best time of their lives. They experience fun and friendship, guided by an amazing staff that provides compassion and high quality of care, making this a magical place,” said Mitzi Dean, minister of Children and Family Development. “Through this grant, and with the support of community donors, Easter Seals can continue to provide these special experiences to campers during the summer and provide a modern, universally accessible venue for people with disabilities year round.”

The $7-million provincial grant will allow Camp Shawnigan to upgrade its aging facilities. Improvements to the eight-hectare lakefront property will include 10 new two-bedroom cabins with kitchenettes, a hotel style dormitory, a large community hall and a gym with an in-ground pool. It will accommodate all individuals with both visible and invisible disabilities.

“I’m so excited to embark on this bold plan for the revitalization of Camp Shawnigan and I am so grateful to the Ministry of Children and Family Development for the incredible support,” said Lisa Beck, president and CEO of Easter Seals British Columbia. “This grant will allow us to push the boundaries of universal and inclusive design and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of individuals living with disabilities. It will also enable the growth and future sustainability of our programs year round, while allowing us to offer services to other organizations, the corporate community and the community at large.”



chadd.cawson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government