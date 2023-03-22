Prince Rupert’s Geraldine McLean is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren after winning $100,000 on a BC Lottery Bingo Scratch card which she redeemed on March 14 in Vancouver. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert’s Geraldine McLean is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren after winning $100,000 on a BC Lottery Bingo Scratch card which she redeemed on March 14 in Vancouver. (Photo: supplied)

Prince Rupert woman ‘off the clock’ thanks to $100K in bingo scratch winnings

Winning ticket sold at PJ’s Haidaway on Park Ave.

Retirement dreams have come true for a Prince Rupert resident after scratching a winning $100,000 lottery ticket, announced BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), on March 21.

Geraldine McLean told BCLC she is officially “off the clock” after winning big on a Bingo Grand Scratch and Win ticket. She travelled to the BCLC Vancouver office on Marc h 14 to redeem her prize in person.

According to the lottery corporation, McLean, who played the lottery with a dream of one day retiring on a big win, was taken aback when she discovered her luck.

“I was at work and thought to myself, ‘am I going to tell anyone?” she said, adding she looks forward to the financial freedom from her win and spending more time with her grandchildren.

The winning ticket was purchased at PJ’s Haidaway Foods on Park Ave. Store owner Parm Sandhu has owned the lucky store for just over 8 years and said he found out about the win through “Prince Rumours.”

The winning store ticket is the largest boon he has sold so far, with a previous $25,000 winning ticket as well.

Prince Rupert resident wins $5.6 million

