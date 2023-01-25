Kirk frees moose. (Facebook)

Princeton man jumps into action to cut moose loose from fence

Couple stops to free distressed animal

A Princeton man risked personal injury to rescue a trapped calf moose off the side of the Princeton Summerland Road, near Thirst Lake, earlier this week.

Kirk Barharn and his wife Angie Hillmer were driving to Penticton when they spotted the distressed moose, caught in a wire fence.

They stopped and reversed the truck. Hillmer took out her phone and began filming the interaction, which she posted to social media.

The accompanying video shows Kirk untangling the moose, hoof by hoof, from the wire, and then quickly moving back as the animal was freed.

Hillmer described the result as “heartwarming.”

Related: Princeton RCMP officers rescue injured owl

Related: Princeton police rescue cat, after eldery woman calls for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PentictonPrincetonWildlife

Previous story
‘Don’t worry he will be out in 3 days’: Man dressed as Jesus arrested at Penticton Anthrax concert
Next story
PODCAST: SS Pacific shipwreck from the B.C. gold rush found off Washington State

Just Posted

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Food Bank pose with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney (third from left) and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (second from right). Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Jagmeet Singh talks affordability, just transition, housing and health care

Sports Talk with Tyson is a column that covers all things sports related in the North Island. Have some thoughts about Sports Talk with Tyson? Email a letter to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish it online and in print.
Sports Talk: High school wrestling season is definitely a grind

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Doctor warns Port Hardy more resignations are coming by June, mayor writes letter to Dix

Campbell River food bank volunteer Bob Naylor helps federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh fill a bag of food for a food bank client during Singh’s visit to Campbell River on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Federal NDP leader visits Campbell River to discuss affordability, housing and food security