Basketball was developed by a Canadian, but the sport did not originate in this country. Do you know where basketball was developed? (Black Press file photo)

Basketball was developed by a Canadian, but the sport did not originate in this country. Do you know where basketball was developed? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer sports?

The summer months are a time to enjoy outdoor sports and recreation.

While Canada excels at winter sports including hockey, curling, skiing and bobsleigh, summer is a time when many people get active with outdoor sports and recreation.

This is a time to celebrate fitness and a time to celebrate a variety physical activities.

Whether you enjoy watching summer sports or participating, there are plenty of options available.

How much do you know about sports and recreational activities? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A summer’s day at the water

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSports

 

Flanked by escourts, Penticton’s Janelle Morrison closes in on the finish line at the final 2012 Ironman Canada race in Penticton. The triathlon is planned to return in August, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Flanked by escourts, Penticton’s Janelle Morrison closes in on the finish line at the final 2012 Ironman Canada race in Penticton. The triathlon is planned to return in August, 2022. (Black Press file photo)

Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada title. This year, the legendary triathlon is planned for August, 2022. (File photo)

Jordan Rapp raises his arms in celebration as he prepares to cross the finish line to win the 2011 Subaru Ironman Canada title. This year, the legendary triathlon is planned for August, 2022. (File photo)

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 12 to 18

Just Posted

Port McNeill Community Events Facebook photo
Chief Administrative Officer position is now vacant in the Town of Port McNeill

The Island K’ulut’a. (BC Ferries photo)
BC Ferries wishes North Island high school students a great graduation day

Canadian music legend Mick Dalla-Vee brings his Idols and Icons show to Vancouver Island communities June 10-12, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Canadian singer Mick Dalla-Vee brings Idols and Icons to Vancouver Island towns

Tim Sangha, a member of the Nanaimo-based business partnership that has owned the Scarlet Ibis Pub and Restaurant since November 2020, presents a carving by woodcarver Rick Rotar of the Ibis business logo to Patricia Gwynne who owned and operated the Island’s most remote pub for more than 40 years. (Scarlet Ibis image)
New business partners breathe new life into Vancouver Island’s most remote pub