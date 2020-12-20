(Stock photo) (Stock photo)

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

The first day of winter in the northern hemisphere is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Whether you enjoy dashing through the snow, walking in a winter wonderland or sitting by the fire and dreaming of a white Christmas, this is the time of year to enjoy cool winter days, long nights and warm homes.

How much do you know about winter, snow and ice? Take this short quiz and find out.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Just Posted

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the north Vancouver Island region for Dec. 19. (Black Press file)
Wind warning issued for north Vancouver Island, with 90 km/hr winds

Winds to ease to 40-60 km/hr in late afternoon, says Environment Canada

Singing Jingle Bells in Kwak’wala out of the school bus. (Zoe Ducklow / Gazette)
VIDEO: Wagalus Elementary students won $1,000 and immediately donated half

The intermediate class bought sleeping bags and made food to give away

Youngsters enjoy Hoy Bay on a beautiful day. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill councillor speaks out on Hoy Bay

‘I just want to see us do something with it’

Strawberry the rooster before he was removed to a more cock-loving neighbourhood. (Sam Cuyler photo)
Rooster bylaw causing a cock-a-doodle-doo on Malcolm Island

Strawberry the rooster’s family was surprised to learn he was an illegal pet

COVID-19 cases by Local Health Region from Dec. 6 - 12. (BCCDC map)
Vancouver Island North reporting four new COVID-19 cases last week

The Local Health Area includes Woss and northward

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

In a whirlwind of a year, Sarah Shaw and her husband met, married, moved to Victoria and bought a sailboat that they plan to move onto in April. (Courtesy of Sarah Shaw)
Silver linings: Vancouver Islanders share their positive pandemic experiences

Health risks, social isolation and economic impact real, but some people have found a bright side

Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach longterm care facility on Dec. 19, 2020. (Facebook photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at longterm care facility on Vancouver Island

Staff member tested positive at The Gardens at Qualicum Beach

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Paramjit Masutta was killed Dec. 15 when a runaway cargo van hit her near 144th Street and 61A Avenue while she was walking her daughters home from school. A GoFundMe has been started, raising more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours. (Photo: GoFundMe)
GoFundMe for ‘heroic’ Surrey mom killed by runaway van raises thousands within a day

Paramjit Masutta was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled down 144th Street

Parksville’s Christiana Conway, left, husband Chris Conway, right, and friend Elizabeth Doell write letters designed to bring Christmas cheer to senior residents at area care homes. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island woman helps create special messages of Christmas cheer for seniors

Hand-written letters designed to help lonely residents during holiday season

This month, Dann Denis became the first writer to have his work published on the Word on the Street bulletin board at Literacy Central Vancouver Island’s Well Read Books bookstore. (Photos courtesy Literacy Central Vancouver Island)
Word on the Street bulletin board building literacy for homeless Vancouver Islanders

Nanaimo literacy group providing creative outlet for those living on the street

Most Read