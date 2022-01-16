QUIZ: Can you cope with lots of snow?

Heavy snowfall and icy roads have made highway travel a challenge in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. (Michael Briones - Black Press)

This winter, there has been no shortage of snow in Western Canada

Snow is a feature of winter in Canada, and in recent days, parts of Western Canada have been blanketed with freshly fallen snow.

Whether you love or hate snow, or are simply tired of digging out from a heavy snowfall, put your knowledge of snow to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Ice volcanoes are once again erupting at the shores of Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Dec. 29, 2021. (Monique Tamminga - Black Press)

Sanding trucks and snow removal equipment have been common sights during recent snowfalls. (Black Press file photo)

