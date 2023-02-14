Saniya Abilmajineva and Hiroto Saito performed Romeo and Juliet at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre in 2022. Do you know the names of the two families in the Shakespeare story? (Ballet Jörgen photo)

Saniya Abilmajineva and Hiroto Saito performed Romeo and Juliet at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre in 2022. Do you know the names of the two families in the Shakespeare story? (Ballet Jörgen photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of romantic love

Feb. 14 is St. Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate romantic love.

In the spirit of the day, here are 10 questions about love and romance. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well can you predict the future?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsValentine's Day

 

Bouquets with thought are a hot topic in florals this year leading into the busiest single day in sales for Valentine’s Day. (Courtesy Browns the Florist)

Bouquets with thought are a hot topic in florals this year leading into the busiest single day in sales for Valentine’s Day. (Courtesy Browns the Florist)

Chocolate is a popular Valentine’s Day treat. (Black press file photo)

Chocolate is a popular Valentine’s Day treat. (Black press file photo)

Previous story
B.C. park site of Chinese-style matchmaking, as parents seek wedded bliss for kids
Next story
PODCAST: Good Bones, Character Home Renovations

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A group of scientists is calling out flaws of the DFO’s latest report on sea lice and wild salmon in an open letter to Federal Minister Joyce Murray. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Scientists slam DFO report regarding salmon farms, sea lice

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau listens to Dr. Alex Nataros speak to reporters Friday morning. Nataros plans to open a community health centre in Port Hardy with several colleagues and called on the provincial government to allow physician assistants. (Screencap)
B.C. Greens join Port Hardy doc in call for B.C. to address health care workplace issues

People gather at Centennial Square marking the sixth anniversary of B.C. declaring overdose deaths a public health emergency in Victoria, Thursday, April 14, 2022. A First Nation on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has declared a state of emergency over what its leadership describes as the “unrelating impact of drugs and alcohol” on its members, particularly children and youth.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Island First Nation declares emergency over drug and alcohol crisis

Pop-up banner image