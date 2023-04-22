April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

April 22 is Earth Day, a day set aside to support environmental protection

Each year, Earth Day is observed on April 22 as a show of support for environmental protection.

The day was first observed in 1970 and today there are Earth Day celebrations around the world. In Canada, many communities hold Earth Day or Earth Week events.

How much do you know about the earth, the environment and Earth Day celebrations? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. In which year was she born? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Which long-running CBC Television show did he host? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Quiet Lake, in the Yukon, is one of Canada’s many lakes. What percentage of the world’s fresh water supply is in Canada? (John Arendt - Black Press)

