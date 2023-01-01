Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022, is show speaking at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. What is Musk’s connection with Canada? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022, is show speaking at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. What is Musk’s connection with Canada? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

A lot happened during the past 12 months

A lot happened in British Columbia and the rest of Canada during 2022.

How much do you know about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about winter sports?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsNews

 

Overdose deaths continued to take a toll in British Columbia. Do you know how many people died as a result of overdoses from January to October, 2022? (Black Press file photo)

Overdose deaths continued to take a toll in British Columbia. Do you know how many people died as a result of overdoses from January to October, 2022? (Black Press file photo)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia in 2022. How did this past wildfire season compare with the 2021 wildfire season? (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia in 2022. How did this past wildfire season compare with the 2021 wildfire season? (BC Wildfire Service)

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver. Which B.C. premier did he replace? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby is wrapped in a ceremonial blanket by First Nations people during a swearing in ceremony where he became the province’s 37th premier at the Musqueam Nation, in Vancouver. Which B.C. premier did he replace? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
It’s a girl! Firefighters deliver Vernon baby

Just Posted

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. How many medals did Canada win in the 2022 Winter Olympics? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

Pictured from left to right: Clint Cadwallader, General Manager, Timberlands, Western Forest Products; Andy Cornell, Manager, Harvest Food Bank; Roger Briscoe, Regional Operations Manager, Western Forest Products. (Submitted photo)
Western Forest Products donates 10k to Harvest Food Bank in Port Hardy this holiday season

FILE - Recirculating Aquaculture Systems, which involve moving the fish farm to land as opposed to an open net fish farm, is one possible future for the aquaculture industry in British Columbia. This photo, of a boat and crane situated next to a collapsed “net pen” by Cooke Seafood off the coast of Cypress Island in Washington State in 2017, came when a net failure allowed tens of thousands of nonnative fish to escape. The incident resulted in a nearly $600,000 settlement to the Lummi Indian tribe over the net collapse and damage done to the native salmon population, and prompted the state government to end the practice of fish farming nonnative fish. regarding File Photo David Bergvall Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources via AP
Heading into 2023, Aquaculture on the coast faces a murky future

Eight students came out to train wrestling at the Port Hardy Secondary School gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Top row, left to right: Rylan France, Karl Baraceros, Nathaniel Fralic, Brodie Chambers, Auzton Shaw, Finn Nelson. Bottom row, left to right: Athletic director Paul Cagna, Jorden Strussi, and Carter Chaston. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Secondary School wrestling program continues to grow over 2022-2023 season