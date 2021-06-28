Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson, center, tries to get position for a shot against New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Stanley Cup?

Put your knowledge of the hockey playoff series to the test

Hockey is an integral part of Canadian culture and the Stanley Cup playoffs tend to grab the attention of the nation.

During this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, take some time to put your knowledge of hockey to the test.

How much do you know about the history of the biggest game series in Canada’s favourite winter sport?

Good luck.

READ ALSO: Montreal Canadiens beat Vegas 3-2 in OT to reach first Stanley Cup final since 1993

READ ALSO: Sicamous’ Shea Weber scores goal in game that sends his team to Stanley Cup finals

READ ALSO: 10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada
Next story
VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

Just Posted

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)
Small plane crash in residential Cowichan neighbourhood

The abandoned Port Alice pulp mill. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Local opinions vary on abandoned Port Alice pulp mill cleanup

(John McKinley file photo)
Vancouver Island smacked hard with record-breaking heat hammer

James Walkus presents a $10,000 cheque to Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre president Rosaline Glynn on Tuesday, June 22. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Another $10,000 donation made to the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre