Do you know how many time zones Canada uses? (Pixabay.com)

Do you know how many time zones Canada uses? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about time?

Daylight saving time has come to an end for this year

The clocks have been reset and daylight saving time is over for another year.

While the twice-yearly time change has come under criticism, the concept of time — whether measured in seconds and minutes, hours and days, months, years or centuries — is important.

How much do you know about time and timekeeping? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to nurses

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. This was the first of three Back to the Future movies. Which year did Fox’s character of Marty McFly visit in the original movie? (MCA/Universal Pictures)

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox starred in the 1985 movie Back to the Future. This was the first of three Back to the Future movies. Which year did Fox’s character of Marty McFly visit in the original movie? (MCA/Universal Pictures)

In most of Canada, daylight savings time is in place for part of the year. In early November, clocks are set back to standard time. (Black Press file)

In most of Canada, daylight savings time is in place for part of the year. In early November, clocks are set back to standard time. (Black Press file)

Previous story
Victoria named one of the most underrated cities in Canada

Just Posted

The Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary volunteer staff get ready for opening on Saturday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Sneak peak at the Port Hardy Hospital Auxiliary’s annual Christmas sale

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Liberals taking credit for NDP measures, frustrated North Island-Powell River MP complains

Ballet Victoria. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society presents an evening of dance for everyone

Aerial view of the North Island Mall on Trustee Road, which will be adjacent to the proposed dog park. (North Island Mall photo)
Council agrees to move proposed dog park site from Park Drive to Trustee Road